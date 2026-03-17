Zohran Mamdani’s post on pro-Palestine activist sparks strong reactions, ‘Remember, he is originally from India…’

Leqaa Kordia, a Palestinian activist, has been released after spending 13 months in ICE detention. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has confirmed the New Jersey resident’s release.

Mamdani wrote on Twitter (now X) that he had personally raised her case with President Donald Trump during a February meeting. He also requested that Trump drop cases for four other activists held over pro-Palestinian campus protests.

In March 2025, the Trump administration cracked down on pro-Palestinian campus activism. Kordia was detained during a routine immigration check.

Multiple judges ordered her release on bond, but ICE repeatedly appealed. A third ruling on 16 March went unchallenged, which finally secured her freedom.

“In my meeting with President Trump last month, we discussed ICE’s actions at Columbia University. I asked that the federal government release Leqaa Kordia and drop the cases against four others,” Mamdani wrote.

“I am grateful that Leqaa has been released this evening from ICE custody after more than a year in detention for speaking up for Palestinian rights,” he added.

Mamdani’s post sparked serious responses. Many social media users have slammed the NYC mayor for his priorities.

“Sorry, but maybe you can concentrate on NY instead of the Middle East? That would be a nice change of pace,” commented a social media user.

Also Read | Vikas Khanna hosts Zohran Mamdani for Iftar — They go back 25 years

“What about the rights of Jewish students at Columbia who were forced to flee campus or switch to online classes due to rampant antisemitism? Their safety and education matter too. Do the occupants of Gracie Manor care enough to protect all voices?” asked another user.

Another user asked, “Why have you still not fired Zionist NYPD PC Jessica Tisch, who defamed Leqaa and slanders Palestinian students, whose cops brutalize peaceful protesters, and whose collab with FBI/ICE led to Leqaa's detention in the first place?! There's no justification for not doing so by now.”

“Where's free speech in America, Mayor? Free speech, I think, is only for hate against Islam and Prophet Muhammad,” came from another.

‘Originally from India’ “He admits he doesn't know anything about Ireland. But, Israel, he knows every slogan criticising it. Remember, he is originally from India, then Uganda. He has no connection to the Middle East but hated Israel and Jews cuz we defeat the Muslims easily,” posted another user.