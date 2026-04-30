Mamdani says he would urge King Charles III to return Kohinoor to India if given the chance to speak with him

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on Wednesday (April 29) he would use any opportunity to speak with King Charles III to raise the issue of returning the Koh-i-Noor diamond to India.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a 9/11 memorial event in New York City, Mamdani outlined what he would say if he had a private moment with the monarch: “You know, if I was to speak to the king separately from that, I would probably encourage him to return the Koh-i-Noor diamond.”

Advertisement

The planned event—a wreath-laying at Ground Zero—comes as the city approaches the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

A diamond with a contested past The Koh-i-Noor diamond, whose name means “Mountain of Light,” is one of the most famous and disputed gemstones in the world. It is believed to have been discovered in South India as early as the 13th century and passed through numerous rulers over centuries.

Advertisement

In 1849, the diamond came into British possession following the annexation of Punjab. As part of the Treaty of Lahore, the region’s young ruler was compelled to cede sovereignty and hand over the gem to the British Crown.

Part of the British crown jewels Today, the diamond is part of the British Crown Jewels. It was set into the crown of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother—the wife of King George VI and mother of Queen Elizabeth II.

The crown, featuring the diamond, is currently on public display at the Tower of London, where it remains a major historical attraction.

Calls for repatriation India has long called for the return of the diamond, arguing it was taken under colonial rule. It is not alone—several other countries have also laid claim to the gem, citing historical ownership.

Advertisement

Also Read | King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit National 9/11 Memorial in New York