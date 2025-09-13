Zohran Mamdani says he will have Netanyahu arrested if he's elected New York mayor: ‘Have to stand for…’

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, told the New York Times that if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visted the city, he would direct the New York Police Department (NYPD) to arrest him.

This is a reiteration of Zohran Mamdani's campaign statement, where he pledged to abide by the International Criminal Court's warrant for Netanyahu. Speaking to NYT on September 11, he told the paper that Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal who is committing genocide in Gaza and gave details on how he plans to carry out the promise.

When asked if he would order the police to make the arrest upon Netanyahu’s arrival in the city, he stated: “This is something that I intend to fulfill.”

Netanyahu's office did not respond to queries, the NYT report said. It added that a spokeswoman for the Consulate General of Israel in New York declined to comment

Arrest Netanyahu: What did Mamdani say? Giving details of how he would achieve this when the federal government's stance differs, Mamdani told the paper he would reference a 2004 decision by Gavin Newsom, who is now the Governor of California. Then, as the Mayor of San Francisco, Newsom had issued marriage licenses for same-sex couples, despite a federal law.

“This is a moment where we cannot look to the federal government for leadership. This is a moment when cities and states will have to demonstrate what it actually looks like to stand up for our own values, our own people,” Mamdani told the paper.

Notably, Mamdani also told the paper that he would do the same if Russian President Vladimir Putin came to NYC. Notably, Putin has an ICC warrant issued since 2023, following the invasion of Ukraine.

Trump vs ICC: US does not recognise ICC jurisdiction NYT however cited legal experts' saying that arresting Netanyahu would be “a practical impossibility” and could even “violate federal law”, besides provoking strong reactions for the city's Jewish community.

Notably, the US is not party to the ICC and US President Donald Trump has earlier moved to punish the Court for its warrant against Netanyahu.

Experts also said that Mamdani's move to arrest Netanyahu or Putin would put him in direct conflict with the federal US government. Matthew C. Waxman, a professor at Columbia Law School, said the statement is “more a political stunt than a serious law-enforcement policy”.

Beth Van Schaack, the US ambassador for global criminal justice under former US President Joe Biden said an arrest could theoretically be possible, but it is unclear if NYPD would be empowered to make such an arrest.