Zohran Mamdani slammed by 9/11 family after his association with pro-terror voice Hasan Piker surfaces

New York City 9/11 family on Tuesday (September 9) criticiaed Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani for his association with Hasan Piker, who once infamously declared that “America deserved” the September 11 attacks.

“How can you hang around with someone who said, ‘America deserved 9/11’? That’s disgraceful,” Wendi Turturici, 52, who became an EMT after the attacks, told The New York Post. “Mamdani doesn’t deserve to be mayor. I’m calling on [him] to disavow Hasan Piker and his hateful words.”

An EMT is a trained healthcare professional who provides emergency medical services — often the first responder in situations like accidents, disasters, or medical emergencies.

EMT couple endorses Cuomo Wendi’s husband, Sal Turturici, 60, a retired FDNY EMT who recovered remains from Ground Zero and now suffers from stage 4 neuroendocrine cancer, echoed her anger.

“I don’t like Mamdani,” he said bluntly.

The couple formally endorsed Mamdani’s rival, ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in the November election. Their endorsement came during a joint press conference with Cuomo held just two days before the 24th anniversary of 9/11, which killed 2,977 people.

Cuomo’s record with 9/11 survivors The Turturicis said their support for Cuomo is rooted in his track record as governor. They recalled his role in approving legislation that provided benefits and disability pensions for 9/11 survivors.

They also appeared with him in 2017 at a bill-signing ceremony for first responders, and Sal Turturici has ridden motorcycles alongside Cuomo to honor those who served during and after the attacks.

“I know firsthand what kind of leader Andrew Cuomo is,” Wendi said. “As governor, he fought to secure benefits for 9/11 families, and he treated our community with the respect and dignity we deserve. That’s the kind of leadership New York City needs again.”

