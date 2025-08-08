Zohran Mamdani slams Donald Trump amid reports of Presidential involvement in NYC Mayoral race

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani declared during a fiery press conference on Thursday that his administration would be “Donald Trump’s worst nightmare,” amid reports that the former president may be weighing involvement in the city’s mayoral race.

"You don't need to take me at my word or take Andrew Cuomo at his," Mamdani said. "You need only look at the actions of the Trump administration since I won the Democratic primary."

He accused Trump of trying to "de-naturalize the Democratic nominee of New York City" and said the White House has considered suggestions of deporting him or arresting him.

"Those are the actions of a president who is afraid of the fact that I will actually deliver in a manner where he has simply betrayed," Mamdani said.

Opposition to Trump’s agenda Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist and recent winner of the Democratic primary, made clear his staunch opposition to Trump’s policies.

"My approach to Washington will not be a reflexive one; it is one that will be in opposition to Donald Trump's administration when it comes for New Yorkers, when it comes at the expense of the welfare of the people that I'm seeking to serve," he said.

He pointed to Trump’s unfulfilled promises as proof of disconnect. “If the president... wants to actually act upon the cheaper groceries... that is a different conversation,” Mamdani added.

Message to Trump: “Same thing I’m telling you now” When asked what he would say if Trump called him directly, Mamdani replied, "I will tell Donald Trump the same thing I'm telling you right now."

White House denies Trump involvement Amid the back-and-forth, the White House has rejected claims that Trump intends to intervene in the race.

"As President Trump has repeatedly stated, he has no intention of getting involved or making an endorsement in the New York City mayoral race," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital.

