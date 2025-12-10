Zohran Mamdani supports Brad Lander in 2026 NYC Congressional Primary against Dan Goldman

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander announced on Wednesday (December 10) that he will challenge US Rep. Dan Goldman in the 2026 Democratic primary, setting up a high-profile battle between two distinct wings of the party in a deeply liberal district spanning lower Manhattan and northwest Brooklyn.

Lander enters the race with early endorsements from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

Progressive endorsements and message Launching his campaign, Lander framed the contest as a fight against concentrated wealth and political influence.

“While the oligarchy drives the affordability crisis, they shouldn’t be able to buy a seat in Congress,” Lander said in his announcement video—an unmistakable jab at Goldman, an heir to the Levi Strauss fortune.

He vowed “courageous leadership in the face of Donald Trump’s attacks on New Yorkers” and criticized Goldman for what he described as an overly cautious approach to Democratic politics.

Ties to Mamdani shape the race Lander leaned heavily on his alliance with mayor-elect Mamdani, with whom he formed a ranked-choice partnership during NYC’s mayoral primary. That alliance helped propel Mamdani to a surprise victory while boosting Lander’s progressive credibility.

In the campaign launch, Lander highlighted the contrast between their relationship and Goldman’s refusal to endorse Mamdani in the mayoral race, citing disagreements on Israel.

“Our mayor can have an ally in Washington instead of an adversary in his own backyard,” Lander said.

“I’m running for Congress because the challenges we face can’t be solved with strongly worded letters or high-dollar fundraisers — and not by doing AIPAC’s bidding.”

Mamdani, in turn, called Lander a trusted ally: “Brad’s unwavering principles, deep knowledge, and sincere empathy are what make him a true leader.”

Both Goldman and Lander have been visible critics of the federal deportation agenda, frequently appearing at immigration court proceedings in Manhattan.

Lander’s term as comptroller ends December 31, and he chose not to seek reelection.

Mamdani’s endorsement marks his most significant step onto the national political stage since his upset victory, energizing progressives who aim to challenge moderate Democrats in several 2026 primaries.