Zohran Mamdani sworn in as New York City mayor by Bernie Sanders in 2nd public ceremony – watch video

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani was sworn for the second time on midday Thursday (local time) by Senator Bernie Sanders in the presence of his wife, Rama Duwaji.

This event comes after a more private swearing-in at midnight, which took place at a disused NYC subway station beneath the City Hall.

Mamdani, after being sworn in by Sanders, paid tribute to the veteran leader, saying that Sanders is the leader whom he wants to emulate.

Mamdani also heaped praises on Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez saying, “You have paved the way for this moment.”

The first millennial, South Asian and Muslim mayor of NYC even addressed the people who did not vote for him, saying, "While only action can change minds, I promise you this: if you are a New Yorker, I am your mayor."

Also Read | Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath At Stroke Of Midnight In Historic NYC Subway Station

Eric Adams, Mamdani's predecessor, was also present at the swearing-in event, and the new NYC mayor acknowledged him by saying, "I will always be touched that he chose me as the mayoral candidate that he would most want to be trapped with in an elevator." As per a report by the Guardian, Adams' name drew boos from the crowd present at the event.

What Sanders, AOC said at the event In opening remarks, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Mamdani would be a mayor dedicated to the working class.

“It is the people of New York who have chosen historic, ambitious leadership in response to untenable and unprecedented times. New York, we have chosen courage over fear. We have chosen prosperity for the many over spoils for the few," she said.

Sanders, in his speech, voiced his opinion on taxing the rich, saying, “In the richest country in the history of the world, making sure that people can live in affordable housing is not radical,” adding, “It is the right and decent thing to do.”

Mamdani promises to govern 'expansively and audaciously' “Beginning today, we will govern expansively and audaciously. We may not always succeed, but never will we be accused of lacking the courage to try,” Mamdani told a cheering crowd.

“To those who insist that the era of big government is over, hear me when I say this: No longer will City Hall hesitate to use its power to improve New Yorkers' lives," he said.

Also Read | Mamdani takes office and must now try to deliver on his boldest promises

Mamdani also said,"I was elected as a democratic socialist and I will govern as a democratic socialist." “There are many who will be watching. They want to know if the left can govern,” he added.

“If what Sinatra said is true, let us prove that anyone can make it in New York, and anywhere else too,” the NYC mayor also said.