Zohran Mamdani to leave one-bedroom home for 10,000 sq ft residence—All about NYC's Gracie Mansion

Zohran Mamdani, the mayor-elect of New York City, is swapping his one-bedroom Queens apartment for a sprawling Gracie Mansion in Upper East side.

Mamdani, who currently lives in Astoria, Queens, with his wife Rama Duwaji will be moving to Gracie Mansion in January, the NYC mayor-elect announced in a post on Instagram.

"My wife Rama and I have made the decision to move into Gracie Mansion in January," Mamdani wrote in a post, sharing a photo of a model of the mansion that New York City's top leader has historically lived in.

"We will miss much about our home in Astoria. Cooking dinner side by side in our kitchen, sharing a sleepy elevator ride with our neighbors in the evening, hearing music and laughter vibrate through the walls of the apartment," the NYC mayor-elect stated.

Mamdani went on to thank Astoria for "showing us the best of New York City", highlighting the times he spent in the neighbourhood through thick and thin.

"We have called this neighborhood home as our city weathered a devastating pandemic, cruel attacks on immigrants, and years of an affordability crisis. Time and again, this community has shown up for one another," Mamdani said.

"We will miss it all — the endless Adeni chai, the spirited conversations in Spanish, Arabic and every language in between, the aromas of seafood and shawarma drifting down the block," the NYC mayor-elect said further, throwing in some nostalgia.

Why is Mamdani moving to Gracie Mansion? Despite the memories, Mamdani said that his decision to shift to Gracie Mansion was taken due to security reasons.

"This decision came down to our family’s safety and the importance of dedicating all of my focus on enacting the affordability agenda New Yorkers voted for," Mamdani explained.

"My priority, always, is serving the people who call this city home. I will be a mayor for the line cooks on Steinway, for the children swinging at Dutch Kills Playground, for the bus riders waiting for the Q101. While I may no longer live in Astoria, Astoria will always live inside me and the work I do," he assured the residents of his former neighbourhood.

Mamdani is set to be sworn in as NYC's mayor on New Year's Day, and it's likely that he and his wife Rama will shift to Gracie Mansion on the same day.

The history of the Gracie Mansion A 226-year-old building, the Gracie Mansion was constructed in 1799 and is one of the oldest remaining wood buildings across New York City's five boroughs: Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, the Bronx, and Staten Island.

The mansion is sprawling, with over 10,000 square feet of carpet area. It comes with five bedrooms, a ballroom, and a scenic view of the East River.

Despite being around for centuries, Gracie Mansion officially became the residence of New York City's mayor in 1942, when Mayor Fiorello H La Guardia and his family moved into the mansion.