Zohran Mamdani's 2028 game plan: NYC Mayor pushes for labour-aligned leftist presidential candidate — Report

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is positioning himself as a progressive kingmaker ahead of the 2028 US presidential election, holding private discussions with labour union leaders to build support for a leftist candidate, Axios reported.

Mamdani has been urging union leaders and progressive allies to coordinate early, arguing that the movement cannot afford to squander the momentum gained in the midterm elections. The news outlet citing four people familiar with the discussions said that the mayor has been emphasising the need for a labour-aligned candidate to contest the Democratic presidential primary.

Mamdani, who was born in Uganda and is ineligible to become US president, is reportedly seeking to play a role in shaping the field of potential candidates. According to the news outlet, he also wants progressive leaders to be prepared to unite against a leading centrist candidate if they believe that person does not represent their interests.

The news outlet stated that one person who has spoken with the mayor said that Mamdani wants the progressive movement to be able to mobilise quickly and strategically if a moderate candidate emerges as the frontrunner.

Mamdani reaches out to labour leaders As part of these efforts, Mamdani, according to the news report, met Jimmy Williams Jr., president of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, at Gracie Mansion last month to discuss the 2028 presidential race.

Mamdani reportedly asked Williams about the potential candidates he favoured and how his union's endorsement process would work. He also asked whether Williams had ever considered running for public office.

Mamdani has also held discussions with Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, about the 2028 race and other issues. He is expected to meet Shawn Fain, president of the United Automobile Workers (UAW), soon.

Axios reported that Mamdani has previously recruited and helped elect several left-wing congressional candidates in New York.

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AOC's 2028 plans remain uncertain Mamdani's outreach reportedly comes amid growing concern among progressives that the 2028 Democratic presidential race could lack a prominent left-wing contender.

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a close political ally of Mamdani, is seen by some as leaning towards a Senate bid in 2028 rather than a presidential campaign. She has said she is considering both possibilities.

According to the news outlet, Mamdani has privately acknowledged uncertainty over whether Ocasio-Cortez will enter the presidential race. Her decision could significantly affect the Democratic primary and leave the party's progressive wing searching for another candidate.

Some of her allies hope the performance of progressive candidates in battleground states during the midterms will encourage her to seek the White House. However, Democrats across the ideological spectrum won races in last week's elections.

Who could emerge as a progressive presidential candidate? With Ocasio-Cortez's plans still unclear, some progressives are considering alternatives.