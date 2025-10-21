Zohran Mamdani's Diwali greetings impress Indian community in US: 'New York shines brighter 'cause of…’

Zohran Mamdani dropped a post on Diwali, greeting his followers ‘Shubh Deepavali.’ The NYC mayoral candidate marked Diwali with a heartfelt post. He impressed Indian community in the US by appreciating their contributions in enriching the city's culture.

In a post on X, he stated, “Shubh Deepavali! Wishing everyone a very happy Diwali. Across our city, families are lighting diyas and celebrating the triumph of light over darkness and hope over despair.”

As the political climate intensifies in New York City, the 33-year-old Democratic socialist and New York State Assembly member tried to woo the Indian community in the US. “New York shines brighter tonight because of the people who bring their light and traditions home,” the viral post adds.

With few days to go for the polls scheduled for November 4, Zohran Mamdani tried to trace a link with his Indian roots. Notably, early voting begins on October 25. This Diwali post quickly went viral and several social media users praised his showmanship.

Social media reaction A user wrote, "Good luck on your campaign. I think you would be a great Mayor!" Another user remarked, “Shubh Deepavali, bhai. Excited for your triumph over evil in November.”

A third user stated, “Waiting for those Christian holidays to see if you post about them.” A fourth comment read,"Mr Mamdani works tirelessly for all sections of the society. He doesn't divide people based and religion and race." A fifth user said, “Your Diwali cheer is sweet as laddoo delight, Lighting up NYC with lamps that flicker oh so bright. You nailed the vibes; multicultural glow, love in the air.”

What are Zohran Mamdani's chances of winning NYC mayoral polls? According to prediction market Kalshi, Zohran Mamdani's chances of winning the New York City mayoral election have risen further. Similar outcome is suggested by Polymarket. He seems to be leading the pack with to 92% votes in favour.

The Democratic nominee for the Mayoral race, who vowed to provide free bus services, rent freezes, and city-run supermarkets in his election manifesto, is in a close contest with former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Few days ago, Zohran Mamdani was seen grinning alongside Imam Siraj Wahhaj and City Councilmember Yusef Abdus Salaam. The 75-year-old African-American Imam of Al-Taqwa mosque in Brooklyn is alleged to have historical ties as an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

Zohran Mamdani also shared a post on X which stated, “Today at Masjid At-Taqwa, I had the pleasure of meeting with Imam Siraj Wahhaj, one of the nation’s foremost Muslim leaders and a pillar of the Bed-Stuy community for nearly half a century. I was also joined by CM @dr_yusefsalaam of Harlem.”