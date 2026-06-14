New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani negotiated 1,000 World Cup tickets at $50 each with free roundtrip transportation for working-class New Yorkers. The move came after N.J. Transit initially priced a match-day rail ticket at $150 to get to MetLife Stadium.

Advertisement

The state then committed $6 million for a free watch party for 50,000 New Yorkers on Central Park’s Great Lawn, plus fan fests in all five boroughs. The city also launched its most expansive ferry schedule.

The result was tickets climbing to $32,970 on FIFA’s own portal — attorneys general are now investigating the alleged inflating prices by design, according to a report in Fortune.

World Cup Jerseys

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why are Zohran Mamdani's FIFA World Cup 2026 jerseys being sold at such high prices on eBay? ⌵ The jerseys, originally priced at $50, are being resold for up to $1,150, showcasing a markup of 2,000% due to high demand and scarcity, as only 1,500 jerseys were made available. 2 How did Zohran Mamdani address ticket pricing issues for the FIFA World Cup? ⌵ Mamdani negotiated 1,000 tickets at a much lower price of $50 each for local residents and launched a petition demanding FIFA to end dynamic pricing and cap resale prices. 3 What measures did the city of New York implement for World Cup fans? ⌵ New York City committed $6 million for a free watch party for 50,000 New Yorkers and expanded ferry services to accommodate fans attending the World Cup. 4 What steps did Mamdani take to combat the resale market for World Cup tickets and jerseys? ⌵ Mamdani's 'Game Over Greed' campaign focused on capping resale prices and reserving tickets for local residents, highlighting his commitment to keeping the event accessible for working-class fans. 5 Should fans expect to find affordable merchandise during major sporting events like the FIFA World Cup? ⌵ While local initiatives aim to provide affordable options, the high demand often leads to significant markups in resale markets, making it challenging for fans to find reasonably priced merchandise.

Earlier this week, Mamdani announced an exclusive run of New York City-inspired World Cup jerseys. There would be only 1,500 shirts available to the public, and anyone who wanted to grab one had to go in person at the city’s official CityStore when it opened at 9 am on Friday morning.

Less than 24 hours after the article went live, New Yorkers reportedly started camping outside the CityStore in the wee hours of Friday morning,

Advertisement

As the temperatures reached past 92 degrees and the line didn’t get any shorter, the $50 jerseys were selling on eBay for up to $1,150 a 2,000% markup.

The markup is exactly what Mamdani spent his campaign railing against.

Game Over Greed In September, the then-candidate launched his “Game Over Greed” petition with three demands of FIFA: end dynamic pricing, cap resale prices, and reserve 15% of tickets for local residents at a discount.

He singled out FIFA’s own resale platform for refusing to cap secondary sales. “That means you can buy a ticket for 60 bucks and resell it for $6,000,” he said in the video announcing the petition, and warned that “the biggest sporting event in the world is happening in your backyard, and you’ll be priced out of it.”

Advertisement

“For far too long, FIFA has looked upon these World Cups as opportunities for profit, as opposed to opportunities to extend this to the people who make this game so special,” he said at the petition’s launch in the Bronx.

When he announced the $50 ticket lottery last month, he promised that “working people will not be priced out of the game that they helped to create.”

But on Friday, working people were priced out of the jersey commemorating it, and by a resale market the city, like FIFA, left uncapped. Fortune was on scene when a CityStore employee informed the crowd the jerseys had sold out.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer