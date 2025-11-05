NYC Mayor-elect Mamdani vows to end ‘corruption culture,’ letting ‘Trump-like billionaires evade taxes’

Zohran Mamdani, following his victory in the New York mayoral polls, in his first remarks to his supporters, said Zohran Mamdani, pledged to end the culture of corruption that enables billionaires such as US President Donald Trump to evade taxes.

Taking a dig at the US President, Mamdani promised to “put an end to 'the culture of corruption' that has allowed billionaires like Trump to evade taxation and exploit tax breaks.”

Trump had earlier asked American Jews not to vote for Mamdani, labelling him a ‘Jew hater.’

"If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him," Zohran Mamdani said in a victory speech to supporters.

Mamdani further declared that the future is in their hands and celebrated the toppling of a political dynasty.

He said,“ the future is in our hands; we have toppled a political dynasty. We will fight for you; because we are you: Zohran Mamdani to people of New York,”

Zohran Mamdani recalls Nehru's words Referring to India's first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, Mamdani said, “Standing before you, I’m reminded of Jawahar Lal Nehru’s words. A moment comes but rarely in history when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends and when the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance."

He added, "Tonight, New York has done just that. This new era demands clarity, courage, and vision — not excuses. It will be defined by bold leadership and the most ambitious plan yet to confront our city’s cost-of-living crisis.”