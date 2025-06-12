US on edge as Iran ‘readies’ itself for possible Israeli strike; troops, staff pulled from Middle East

The United States is on a high alert over anticipation that Israeli forces would carry out an attack against Iran's nuclear program, authorising some of its troops and embassy staff members to leave the Middle East. Earlier, Iran has threatened to strike American bases and military assets if its attacked over its nuclear program.

The State Department said on Thursday that the decision to shrink staff in Iraq was “based on our latest analysis.”

As Iran issued a threat, Iran’s Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said in televised remarks, “I sincerely hope it won’t come to that and that the talks reach a resolution. But if they don’t, and conflict is imposed on us, the other side will undoubtedly suffer greater losses. We will target all US bases in host countries without hesitation.”

There have also been reports that Israel was readying itself to launch an operation into Iran. Amid those reports, Islamic Republic of Iran, on the social media platform ‘X’, declared, “We are Ready.”

Earlier in the day, Donald Trump had also mentioned that he was not confident of a deal with Iran. “I’m less confident now than I would have been a couple of months ago. Something happened to them, but I am much less confident of a deal being made,” he said.

“US military personnel are being moved out (of some countries of the Middle East) because it could be a dangerous place and we will see what happens...We have given notice to move out,” Donald Trump said.

Earlier in the day, the UK Navy issued a rare warning to mariners that higher tensions in the Middle East could affect shipping, including through the Strait of Hormuz. Shipping has often been risky in the Middle East, but UKMTO, which acts as a liaison between the navy and commercial shipping, rarely puts out general warnings such as this one.

“UKMTO has been made aware of increased tensions within the region which could lead to an escalation of military activity having a direct impact on mariners,” the advisory said. “Vessels are advised to transit the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman and Straits of Hormuz with caution.”

Hormuz is the world’s most important oil chokepoint and Iran has frequently threatened to close it during times of geopolitical strife. However, it has never done so.