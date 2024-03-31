US Payrolls Seen Hitting at Least 200,000 for a Fourth Month
Healthy US employment gains continued in March while wage growth moderated, indicating the nation’s labor market is poised to keep stoking the economy with limited risk of an inflation resurgence.
