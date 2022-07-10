US pilot lands aircraft on highway after engine fails, caught on cam1 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2022, 12:40 PM IST
- A pilot landed his aircraft on a highway after the engine started to fail.
- The whole incident was caught on the pilot's GoPro camera
A pilot made an emergency landing on a North Carolina highway in the United States, gliding through the traffic, after the engine started to fail. The whole incident, which happened on July 3, was caught on the pilot's GoPro camera.