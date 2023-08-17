U.S. Plans New Tariffs on Food-Can Metal From China, Germany and Canada
- Levies announced in response to dumping allegations could raise canned food prices, industry group says
WASHINGTON—The Biden administration plans on Thursday to announce new tariffs on can-making metal imported from China, Germany and Canada, a move that food companies say could lead to higher prices for some canned foods.
The Commerce Department said an investigation found that steelmakers from the three countries sold their tinplate products in the U.S. at unfairly low prices, justifying new import duties.
Chinese products would be subject to the highest tariffs of the three countries—a levy of 122.52% of their import value. That rate partly reflects Chinese companies’ refusal to cooperate with the investigation to prove their independence from the Chinese Communist Party, an administration official said.
The U.S. presumes state-owned companies from economies such as China sell products in the U.S. at prices distorted by subsidies, unless these enterprises can prove otherwise.
The tariff rates—still preliminary until a final ruling in January—are proposed at much lower rates of 7.02% for German companies including Thyssenkrupp Rasselstein and 5.29% for Canadian companies such as ArcelorMittal Dofasco.
At the same time, the officials cleared five other trading partners—the Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey and the U.K.—of dumping allegations, narrowing the scope of the products covered by new tariffs.
The Commerce Department and the quasi-judicial U.S. International Trade Commission launched the investigation in January in response to a petition from the United Steelworkers union and Ohio-based Cleveland-Cliffs, which owns one of the few remaining tinplate plants in the U.S. They said cheap steel imports were hurting U.S. steelmakers and domestic jobs.
Food manufacturers have countered that new levies will mean higher prices for canned soups, vegetables and other products at a time when food prices have already been driven upward by inflation.
China currently makes up 14% of U.S. tinplate imports. Germany and Canada together account for roughly 30%, and the other five countries represent most of the rest.
The case put the Biden administration in the middle of two conflicting policy goals. It has adopted what it calls a “worker-centric trade policy," supporting U.S. manufacturers and union workers. At the same time, the administration doesn’t want to add any fuel to inflation, which is expected to be a point of attack for Republicans in the 2024 elections.
The Consumer Brands Association, a trade group representing companies such as Campbell Soup and Fresh Del Monte Produce, estimated new tariffs, if applied aggressively, could raise the prices of canned food by up to 30%.
Citing the limited scope of the new tariffs, consumer impact will be “much less than what the studies have shown," the administration official said.
She added that the high tariff rate for China was determined through a “fact-intensive investigation" and not affected by the economic rivalry between Washington and Beijing.
