‘US politicians don’t care at all about India': Famed economist Jeffrey Sachs on Trump tariffs, Russia-Ukraine war, more

“US politicians don’t care at all about India,” famed economist Jeffrey Sachs recently said, during an interview with Hindustan Times, adding that “everything Trump is doing on tariffs is unconstitutional.”

“US politicians don't care at all about India. Please understand this. India is not going to reap long-term security by siding with the United States in the quad against China. India is a great power that has an independent standing in the world. Everything that Trump is doing on tariffs is unconstitutional,” said Sachs during the interview.

Trump tariffs When asked about the 50 per cent tariffs that Donald Trump has slapped on India, Professor Sachs warned India not to “count on” on a “great trade relationship.”

“When I was in India in the spring, I said, don't count on some great trade relationship. What India has hoped for, I believe, is that it would be a good partner of the United States because it would be a way for the US to, I'll put it charitably, reduce its dependence on China and increase supply chains with India. I tried to explain, don't count on that,” said Sachs.

Trump, via a fiery Truth Social recently, imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, citing India's high trade barriers, raising the total duty on Indian exports to 50 per cent.