US President Biden calls Israeli PM Netanyahu 'Bad f*cking guy' as US is pushed into wider war in Middle East: Report
US President Joe Biden has referred to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a bad guy in private, according to sources
US President Joe Biden is “deeply suspicious" of Israeli PM Netanyahu and has referred to him as a “bad fucking guy" in private according to sources, reported Politico. However, the White House firmly denied these claims. Joe Biden spokesperson, Andrew Bates safeguarding the President said, “The president did not say that, nor would he," reported Politico. He further added, that the two leaders have “a decades-long relationship that is respectful in public and in private."