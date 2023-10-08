US President Joe Biden assured "rock solid" support for Israel and decried terrorist attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas, with an announcement on US military aid anticipated soon, reported AFP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Biden described the situation as a "a terrible tragedy on a human level" and said, United States “stands with the people of Israel in the face of these terrorist assaults. Israel has the right to defend itself and its people, full stop. There’s never a justification for terrorist attacks and my administration’s support for Israeli’s security is rock solid and unwavering." He informed that he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to underline his support.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin pledged US commitment, stating that the US will work to ensure Israel has what it needs for defence.

Discussions on military assistance between US and Israeli officials were already underway and an announcement by US could come as early as Sunday, according to a US senior administration official.

Also read: US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden to plead not guilty of illegal gun possession charges: Report While tensions threatened to escalate, Biden cautioned, "this is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage. The world is watching." He asserted Israel has "a right to defend itself" following attacks by Iran-backed Hamas.

The senior administration official noted that it was "too early to say" if Iran was "directly involved" in Hamas' large-scale attack but acknowledged Hamas's funding, equipment, and arms came from Iran and others.

US diplomat Antony Blinken had a talk with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas and "called on all leadership in the region to condemn" the attack on Israel. Abbas' West Bank-based Fatah movement is a rival to Hamas.

Former President Donald Trump accused Biden of indirectly funding the attacks. Trump said, "Sadly, American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks, which many reports are saying came from the Biden Administration."

Also read: Israel-Palestine War News LIVE: Hamas kills hundreds, Army says situation not yet under control Trump's claims aligned with Republican assertions that the recent release of $6 billion to Iran, part of a prisoner exchange agreement, was diverted to fund the Hamas attack.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates responded on social media, labeling this assertion as a baseless falsehood, he stated, “this is a shameful lie in every respect, at a time when both parties should be totally united in supporting Israel's defense." He clarified that the funds were designated for verifiable humanitarian purposes such as food and medicine.

(With inputs from AFP)

