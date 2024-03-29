US President Joe Biden collects $25 million in fundraiser featuring Obama, Bill Clinton
US President Joe Biden, Obama, and Clinton raised over $25 million for Biden's reelection campaign at a star-studded fundraiser in New York. The event featured musical performances and a discussion moderated by Stephen Colbert.
President Joe Biden and his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, headlined a star-studded fundraiser with former President Bill Clinton on Thursday that organizers said raised more than $25 million for Biden's U.S. reelection campaign.
