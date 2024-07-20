US President Joe Biden completes 4th PAXLOVID dose after COVID-19 diagnosis: Doctor Kevin C O’Connor shares update

US President Joe Biden, who was tested positive for COVID-19 early this week, has completed his fourth dose of PAXLOVID, his physician said on Friday (local time).

Also Read | Will Joe Biden quit US presidential race? What happens next if he does

Biden continues to face primary symptoms like a loose, non-productive cough and hoarseness. However, his symptoms have "improved meaningfully" since Thursday, Biden's doctor Kevin C O'Connor stated.

In a statement released by the White House on X, Kevin C O'Connor said, "President Biden completed his fourth dose of PAXLOVID this morning. His loose, non-productive cough and hoarseness continue to be his primary symptoms, but they have improved meaningfully from yesterday. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear."

"Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing yesterday was confirmatory for SARS-CoV -2 (COVID-19). Variant identification is still pending. All of his bloodwork was normal," the statement said.

Joe Biden's complete blood count (CBC) was normal, showcasing no anaemia or evidence of bacterial infection, it said.

"The President continues to tolerate treatment well. We will continue PAXLOVID as planned. In the meantime, the President continues to do the work of the American people," the doctor added.

Notably, Biden has been isolating at his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday while he was campaigning in Las Vegas.

Biden (81) is vaccinated and has also had COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, the most recent being in September 2023, according to the White House.

Meanwhile, Biden vowed to get back on the campaign trail next week to "save democracy," The Hill reported.

In a statement, Biden said that Trump's remarks at the RNC on Thursday night focused on his own grievances and had no plans to make life better for working people.

"Last night the American people saw the same Donald Trump they rejected four years ago. For over 90 minutes, he focused on his own grievances, with no plan to unite us and no plan to make life better for working people," Biden said on Friday.

Also Read | Thomas Matthew Crooks downloaded Kate Middleton’s picture