United States President Joe Biden will be visiting India to attend the G-20 Summit on September 7 and return to Washington DC on September 10, sources were quoted as saying. G-20 Summit is being held under India’s presidency.

The G-20 Summit is set to take place in India next month, in September. The G20, or Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental forum of the world's 20 major developed and developing economies, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

With more than 12,300 delegates from over 110 nations, the in-person participation in India's G20 Presidency is the largest ever hosted by any G20 country so far.

Back in June during PM Modi’s visit to the United States, President Biden had said that he was looking forward to the G-20 Summit in India.

A joint statement by India and the US said, “He (Biden) applauded India’s leadership in its ongoing G20 Presidency, which has brought renewed focus on strengthening multilateral institutions and international cooperation to tackle global challenges such as climate change, pandemics, fragility and conflict, along with work to accelerate achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and lay the foundation for strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth."

Ahead of Joe Biden’s visit to India in September, US official Donald Lu had said that the US President was “looking forward" to traveling to India for the G20 Leaders’ Summit. "I know our President is looking forward to traveling to India in September. That will be his first trip to India as part of the G-20 Leaders Summit. We're really excited about what's to come in the next few months," he said.

"We are really thankful for the tremendous work India has done by hosting the G-20 Foreign Ministerial meeting last month, and we look forward to actively participating in the many future G-20 meetings coming up this year, including the New Delhi Leaders Summit in September," Lu said.

