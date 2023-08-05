US President Joe Biden to visit India on Sept 7 for G-20 Summit1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 04:34 PM IST
US President Joe Biden to visit India for G-20 Summit on September 7-10. G-20 Summit to be held under India's presidency.
United States President Joe Biden will be visiting India to attend the G-20 Summit on September 7 and return to Washington DC on September 10, sources were quoted as saying. G-20 Summit is being held under India’s presidency.
