US President Joe Biden to visit India on Sept 7 for G-20 Summit

Ahead of Joe Biden’s visit to India in September, US official Donald Lu had said that the US President was “looking forward" to traveling to India for the G20 Leaders’ Summit. "I know our President is looking forward to traveling to India in September. That will be his first trip to India as part of the G-20 Leaders Summit. We're really excited about what's to come in the next few months," he said.

