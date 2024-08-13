US Presidential candidate Donald Trump’s interview with Elon Musk hit by technical glitches on X

  • Donald Trump's interview with Elon Musk on platform X faced technical issues, preventing many users from accessing the live stream and resulting in a postponement.

Livemint
Updated13 Aug 2024, 07:01 AM IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (Photo by AFP)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (Photo by AFP)

US presidential candidate Donald Trump's interview with Elon Musk on the entrepreneur's social media platform X, set for Monday evening, faced technical issues. Many users couldn't access the live stream, leading Musk to postpone the event.

Donald Trump’s interview with Elon Musk LIVE Updates

"There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on 𝕏. Working on shutting it down. Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later," Musk wrote in an X post at 8:18 p.m., referring to a type of cyberattack in which a server or network is flooded with traffic in an attempt to shut it down. He later wrote, “We will proceed with the smaller number of concurrent listeners at 8:30 ET and then post the unedited audio immediately thereafter.”

Also Read | Elon Musk-Donald Trump X Interview: Netizens react to glitches on Spaces

The live interview is supposed to help the former US president reach millions of potential voters directly and also provide an opportunity for the microblogging platform to redeem itself after some struggles.

Also Read | Elon Musk’s X faces privacy complaints over personal data violations in Europe

His Democratic rival for the Nov. 5 election, Vice President Kamala Harris, has erased Trump's lead in opinion polls and energized Democratic voters with a series of high-energy rallies. Harris' momentum could gain further traction with the Democratic National Convention next week in Chicago.

Musk, a Democrat until a few years ago, endorsed Trump's candidacy two days after the former president was wounded during an attempted assassination at a Pennsylvania rally last month.

Also Read | ‘Entertainment Guaranteed!’ Elon Musk all set for interview with Donald Trump

On Monday morning, Trump returned to X for the first time in a year, posting a video highlighting his claim without evidence that the four criminal prosecutions he faces are politically motivated. The account had been suspended by the platform's previous owners following the January 6 attack due to concerns that Trump might incite further violence.

Also Read | Is Google meddling with US President Elections 2024?

His last post on X was from August 2023, was an appeal for donations and featured a mug shot taken after his booking at an Atlanta jail in connection with felony charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 07:01 AM IST
HomeNewsUS Presidential candidate Donald Trump’s interview with Elon Musk hit by technical glitches on X

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    341.30
    03:57 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    8.7 (2.62%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,250.80
    03:41 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    -37.95 (-0.88%)

    Adani Power

    690.55
    03:56 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    -4.55 (-0.65%)

    GAIL India

    232.05
    03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    4.75 (2.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    997.95
    03:49 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    83.25 (9.1%)

    Jubilant Foodworks

    651.40
    03:40 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    52.6 (8.78%)

    Titagarh Rail Systems

    1,448.60
    03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    98.6 (7.3%)

    V-Guard Industries

    504.75
    03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    30.7 (6.48%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,196.000.00
      Chennai
      71,962.000.00
      Delhi
      71,683.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,753.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue