Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate for the 2024 election, criticised former President Donald Trump on September 21 ,at a campaign stop in Ohio, for his failure to repeal and replace the health care overhaul introduced by Trump's predecessor, US former President Barack Obama, reported AP.

Speaking at an event in Ohio, Ramaswamy highlighted Trump's unfulfilled promise to address the healthcare overhaul and stressed that such pledges should not be contingent on Congress.

“I am never somebody who will make a false promise," Ramaswamy said as reported by AP. He further added, “My friend Donald Trump promised us: repeal and replace Obamacare. Eight years later, did it happen? No, it did not. It is a false promise."

This rare criticism of Trump comes from the 38-year-old businessman, who is known to be a fierce defender of the former president even as he runs against him in the 2024 Republican nomination.

Despite his current third-place standing in national polls behind Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Ramaswamy has been actively campaigning on various policy proposals. Ramaswamy could be possibly approaching DeSantis’ second-place position, according to Fox News polls. While some polls suggest that he is behind both Trump and DeSantis and remains close to others.

During his speech on proposals for the US, Ramaswamy discussed his plans to reduce the United States' dependence on China by decreasing imports of pharmaceuticals and industrial-base materials from China instead expand trade ties with trusted allies.

When asked about tax policy, Ramaswamy criticised Trump on Obamacare. 'Many presidents make mistakes by focusing on legislative matters first,' he said.

Ramaswamy at the first GOP debate vowed to pardon Trump if given the chance. His also remarked Trump is “the best president of the 21st century," at the debate which Trump skipped. His remark drew widespread criticism. When questioned about Trump's indictment charges, the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and the classified documents found at Trump's Florida home, Ramaswamy said he didn't believe Trump had done anything illegal in an interview with ABC “This Week."

(With inputs from AP)