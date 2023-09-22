US Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy accuses Donald Trump of making 'false promise'1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 11:20 AM IST
This rare criticism of Trump comes from the 38-year-old businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who is known to be a fierce defender of the former president even as he runs against him in the 2024 Republican nomination
Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate for the 2024 election, criticised former President Donald Trump on September 21 ,at a campaign stop in Ohio, for his failure to repeal and replace the health care overhaul introduced by Trump's predecessor, US former President Barack Obama, reported AP.