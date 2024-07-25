US Presidential Election 2024: Barack Obama shies away from endorsing Kamala Harris, says ’Joe Biden has stayed...’

  • Former President Barack Obama praises President Joe Biden's dedication to the American people on social media without endorsing Kamala Harris.

Updated25 Jul 2024, 08:38 AM IST
Former US President Barack Obama took to social media commend President Joe Biden for his unwavering dedication to the American people
Former US President Barack Obama took to social media commend President Joe Biden for his unwavering dedication to the American people

Former US President Barack Obama took to social media commend President Joe Biden for his unwavering dedication to the American people. However, the former president did not mention anything about endorsing Kamala Harris.

Taking to X, he wrote, “The sacred cause of this country is larger than any one of us." Joe Biden has stayed true to these words again and again over a lifetime of service to the American people. Thank you, @POTUS.”

First Published:25 Jul 2024, 08:38 AM IST
