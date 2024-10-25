US Election 2024: Barron Trump the Gen Z adviser behind his father Donald Trump’s podcast strategy

  • Barron Trump, Donald Trump’s 18-year-old son and a student at NYU’s Stern School of Business, has assumed an advisory role in his father’s campaign by recommending popular podcasts. His strategic suggestions, are praised as 'ratings gold' by senior adviser Jason Miller.

Ravi Hari
Published25 Oct 2024, 10:59 PM IST
US former President Donald Trump, former First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron.
US former President Donald Trump, former First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron.(REUTERS)

Former US President & Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s campaign team has received an unexpected boost from his youngest son, Barron Trump, in the final stretch before the upcoming election. Though absent from the campaign trail, the 18-year-old has stepped into an unofficial role behind the scenes, acting as a “podcast adviser” to his father’s media outreach efforts.

According to sources close to the family, as cited by ABC News, Barron, a first-year student at New York University’s Stern School of Business, has played a significant role in introducing his 78-year-old father to the world of podcasts, a medium that has reportedly proven highly effective in reaching younger audiences.

The former president’s campaign has increasingly shifted from traditional television appearances to a podcast-centric strategy of late.

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Trump, commended Barron’s efforts, describing his podcast recommendations as “ratings gold” in a Politico Playbook Deep Dive interview. “Hats off to the young man. Every single recommendation he’s had has broken the internet,” Miller was quoted as saying in the podcast by aol.com.

The push toward podcasting aligns with Trump’s broader strategy to appeal to younger voters, particularly “Gen Z” and millennial men, often described as the “bro vote.”

So far, Trump’s appearances on shows hosted by influential figures like Logan Paul, The Nelk Boys, and Theo Von. Barron’s first recommendation for his father was Logan Paul’s popular Impaulsive podcast, where Trump appeared in June, marking the beginning of his new media approach.

Also Read | US Polls 2024: ’Would pardon Hunter Biden...,’ says Donald Trump. Here’s why

This Friday, Trump is set to appear on The Joe Rogan Experience, the top-rated podcast on Spotify with an estimated 15.7 million followers. Joe Rogan, a former UFC commentator known for his large, loyal fanbase, represents a significant platform for reaching younger listeners.

In an interview with Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Trump praised Barron’s political insight and academic dedication, describing his son as a “great student” with a keen understanding of current issues. “He’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do,’” Trump shared, as reported by aol.com.

Also Read | Dead heat alert: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump tied at 48% in latest poll

Barron’s political advice reportedly aligns with Trump’s focus on issues such as jobs, economic stability, border security topics that resonate with young adults starting families and careers.

The former president isn’t the only one utilizing podcasts to engage the electorate. Vice President Kamala Harris has also tapped into the medium, appearing recently on popular shows like Call Her Daddy and The Howard Stern Show. The vice president’s appearances have aimed to bolster her appeal among younger voters as she navigates the heated political landscape.

Also Read | What happens to Trump’s business If he wins? Eric Trump has thoughts

As Election Day approaches, the Trump campaign continues to rely on Barron’s unique perspective as a Gen Z adviser.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 10:59 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUS Election 2024: Barron Trump the Gen Z adviser behind his father Donald Trump’s podcast strategy

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,145.90
    03:41 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    21.4 (1.9%)

    Coforge share price

    7,730.80
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    31.85 (0.41%)

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,252.95
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -41.35 (-1.8%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,475.00-620.00
      Chennai
      79,481.00-620.00
      Delhi
      79,633.00-620.00
      Kolkata
      79,485.00-620.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.