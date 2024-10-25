US Election 2024: Barron Trump the Gen Z adviser behind his father Donald Trump’s podcast strategy

Former US President & Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s campaign team has received an unexpected boost from his youngest son, Barron Trump, in the final stretch before the upcoming election. Though absent from the campaign trail, the 18-year-old has stepped into an unofficial role behind the scenes, acting as a “podcast adviser” to his father’s media outreach efforts.

According to sources close to the family, as cited by ABC News, Barron, a first-year student at New York University’s Stern School of Business, has played a significant role in introducing his 78-year-old father to the world of podcasts, a medium that has reportedly proven highly effective in reaching younger audiences.

The former president’s campaign has increasingly shifted from traditional television appearances to a podcast-centric strategy of late.

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Trump, commended Barron’s efforts, describing his podcast recommendations as “ratings gold” in a Politico Playbook Deep Dive interview. “Hats off to the young man. Every single recommendation he’s had has broken the internet,” Miller was quoted as saying in the podcast by aol.com.

The push toward podcasting aligns with Trump’s broader strategy to appeal to younger voters, particularly “Gen Z” and millennial men, often described as the “bro vote.”

So far, Trump’s appearances on shows hosted by influential figures like Logan Paul, The Nelk Boys, and Theo Von. Barron’s first recommendation for his father was Logan Paul’s popular Impaulsive podcast, where Trump appeared in June, marking the beginning of his new media approach.

This Friday, Trump is set to appear on The Joe Rogan Experience, the top-rated podcast on Spotify with an estimated 15.7 million followers. Joe Rogan, a former UFC commentator known for his large, loyal fanbase, represents a significant platform for reaching younger listeners.

In an interview with Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Trump praised Barron’s political insight and academic dedication, describing his son as a “great student” with a keen understanding of current issues. “He’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do,’” Trump shared, as reported by aol.com.

Barron’s political advice reportedly aligns with Trump’s focus on issues such as jobs, economic stability, border security topics that resonate with young adults starting families and careers.

The former president isn’t the only one utilizing podcasts to engage the electorate. Vice President Kamala Harris has also tapped into the medium, appearing recently on popular shows like Call Her Daddy and The Howard Stern Show. The vice president’s appearances have aimed to bolster her appeal among younger voters as she navigates the heated political landscape.