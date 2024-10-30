US Presidential Election 2024: Harris avoids interviews while Donald Trump, Joe Biden discuss at lengths, claims TIME

  • TIME highlighted Kamala Harris's refusal of interview requests, unlike Donald Trump, who provided extensive insights in two interviews. 

Livemint
Updated30 Oct 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally (Image: AFP)
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally (Image: AFP)

TIME magazine has said that Kamala Harris declined several requests for an interview in contrast to former President Donald Trump. It added that Trump spoke to Time about his policy vision during two interviews and discussed his policy vision in detail for a total of 90 minutes.

The magazine also added that "Joe Biden too spoke to TIME at similar length before dropping out of the race.”

Marc Benioff, the owner of Time magazine and Salesforce CEO also took to X and quoted a Times report saying, “Harris declined repeated requests for an interview for this story. In contrast, Trump talked about his policy vision with a TIME reporter for 90 minutes across two interviews. Biden spoke to TIME at similar length before dropping out of the race.”

 

Last month, Benioff publicly criticised Harris for refusing multiple interview requests from TIME magazine. In a post on October 14, he took to social media and wrote, “Despite multiple requests, TIME has not been granted an interview with Kamala Harris—unlike every other Presidential candidate. We believe in transparency and publish each interview in full. Why isn’t the Vice President engaging with the public on the same level?”

 

On October 10, in a profile story of Kamala Harris, writer Charlotte Alter had emphasized her ongoing refusal to engage in interviews with TIME magazine. “When she does do interviews, she mostly favors local media, culture podcasts, or friendly talk shows,” Alter had wrote in her article.

Meanwhile, as the US Presidential Election approaches, a new poll indicated that a tight race is expected between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in key battleground states, Arizona and Nevada.

 

According to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS, Harris holds 48% support among likely voters in Arizona, while Trump follows closely with 47%. In Nevada, Trump has a slight edge with 48%, compared to Harris's 47%.

The latest presidential forecast from The Hill indicated that former President Trump leads Vice President Harris, with Trump at 54% support and Harris at 46%. Trump holds a narrow advantage in five of the six "toss-up" states—Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—while Harris has a slight lead in Michigan. However, the differences remain within the typical margin of polling error, according to The Hill.

 

First Published:30 Oct 2024, 07:00 AM IST
