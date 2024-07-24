US Presidential Election 2024: Kamala Harris’s ancestral village in Tamil Nadu toasts Joe Biden’s endorsement

Several posters of Kamala Harris were put up in Thulasendrapuram village in Tamil Nadu after Joe Biden endorsed her as the Presidential candidate for the Democratic Party.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published24 Jul 2024, 11:56 AM IST
Kamala Harris' ancestral village overjoyed after Joe Biden supports her as the Presidential candidate.
Kamala Harris’ ancestral village overjoyed after Joe Biden supports her as the Presidential candidate.

Residents in US Vice-President Kamala Harris's ancestral village of Thulasendrapuram, Tamil Nadu, celebrated her endorsement by US President Joe Biden as the Democratic Party's Presidential nominee for the upcoming US elections in November. After the announcement, villagers put up several posters of her in the village in Tiruvarur district.

“Posters of the United States Vice President Kamala Harris were put up in her native village Thulasendrapuram, in Tiruvarur district, after US President Joe Biden endorsed her as the Democratic Party's Presidential nominee,” ANI posted on X.

Also Read | Kamala Harris secures enough Democratic support to challenge Donald Trump

Kamala Harris was born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, both immigrants. Her maternal grandfather, PV Gopalan, is a former diplomat who is a native of the village.

During the 2020 US Presidential elections, locals in many parts of the village in Tiruvarur district put up posters wishing Kamala Harris success. Locals held special prayers seeking success in the 2020 elections, in which Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris as his running mate. The village also celebrated her victory in the previous elections.

Also Read | Kamala Harris has best chance to beat Donald Trump but...: Survey

Joe Biden, on July 21, announced his withdrawal from nomination for re-election as the President of the United States.

In a post on X, Biden wrote, “My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Biden said it was the best decision to appoint Harris as the Vice President.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made,” he said.

In the same post, Joe Biden also endorsed Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee of the Democratic Party.

“Today, I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” he wrote.

Also Read | Who’s in the running to be Kamala Harris’s VP?

In a response to Biden’s post, Kamala Harris thanked Joe Biden for his leadership and accepted his endorsement.

“On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. I am honored to have the President’s endorsement, and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025,” Kamala Harris posted on X.

The US Presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Jul 2024, 11:56 AM IST
HomeNewsUS Presidential Election 2024: Kamala Harris’s ancestral village in Tamil Nadu toasts Joe Biden’s endorsement

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    160.50
    12:55 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    0.45 (0.28%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.65
    12:55 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    -0.85 (-0.28%)

    ITC

    493.25
    12:55 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    1.2 (0.24%)

    Ashok Leyland

    229.10
    12:55 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    -0.6 (-0.26%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals

    1,183.50
    12:45 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    97.85 (9.01%)

    Borosil Renewables

    561.00
    12:45 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    42.75 (8.25%)

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

    687.95
    12:45 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    50.35 (7.9%)

    Castrol India

    265.40
    12:45 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    18.85 (7.65%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,412.00-3,783.00
      Chennai
      70,716.00-4,406.00
      Delhi
      70,716.00-4,332.00
      Kolkata
      70,716.00-4,845.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.78/L0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue