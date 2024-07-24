US Presidential Election 2024: Kamala Harris’s ancestral village in Tamil Nadu toasts Joe Biden’s endorsement

Residents in US Vice-President Kamala Harris's ancestral village of Thulasendrapuram, Tamil Nadu, celebrated her endorsement by US President Joe Biden as the Democratic Party's Presidential nominee for the upcoming US elections in November. After the announcement, villagers put up several posters of her in the village in Tiruvarur district.

“Posters of the United States Vice President Kamala Harris were put up in her native village Thulasendrapuram, in Tiruvarur district, after US President Joe Biden endorsed her as the Democratic Party's Presidential nominee,” ANI posted on X.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Posters of the United States Vice President Kamala Harris put up in her native village Thulasendrapuram, in Tiruvarur district, after US President Joe Biden endorsed her as the Democratic Party's Presidential nominee. pic.twitter.com/JReVCYpvtP — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2024

Also Read | Kamala Harris secures enough Democratic support to challenge Donald Trump

Kamala Harris was born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, both immigrants. Her maternal grandfather, PV Gopalan, is a former diplomat who is a native of the village.

During the 2020 US Presidential elections, locals in many parts of the village in Tiruvarur district put up posters wishing Kamala Harris success. Locals held special prayers seeking success in the 2020 elections, in which Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris as his running mate. The village also celebrated her victory in the previous elections.

Also Read | Kamala Harris has best chance to beat Donald Trump but...: Survey

Joe Biden, on July 21, announced his withdrawal from nomination for re-election as the President of the United States.

In a post on X, Biden wrote, “My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Biden said it was the best decision to appoint Harris as the Vice President.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made,” he said.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

In the same post, Joe Biden also endorsed Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee of the Democratic Party.

“Today, I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” he wrote.

In a response to Biden’s post, Kamala Harris thanked Joe Biden for his leadership and accepted his endorsement.

On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country.



I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 21, 2024

“On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. I am honored to have the President’s endorsement, and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025,” Kamala Harris posted on X.