US Presidential election: Donald Trump feels ‘mentally sharp’ after Nikki Haley's attack on his age, verbal gaffes
Republican candidate for the US Presidential elections Donald Trump said on Saturday that he feels “sharper" than he felt 20 years ago after attacks on his age and verbal gaffes by rival Nikki Haley. Nikki Haley, another US Presidential candidate from the Republicans, has recently attacked Donald Trump saying he has been confused and also questioned his ability to be a President citing his age, 77. Donald Trump said presidential candidates should have to take a cognitive test, apparently a response to a challenge from Nikki Haley, who has advocated the same policy, citing his age, and Democratic President Joe Biden, 81.