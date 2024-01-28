Republican candidate for the US Presidential elections Donald Trump said on Saturday that he feels “sharper" than he felt 20 years ago after attacks on his age and verbal gaffes by rival Nikki Haley. Nikki Haley, another US Presidential candidate from the Republicans, has recently attacked Donald Trump saying he has been confused and also questioned his ability to be a President citing his age, 77. Donald Trump said presidential candidates should have to take a cognitive test, apparently a response to a challenge from Nikki Haley, who has advocated the same policy, citing his age, and Democratic President Joe Biden, 81.

Donald Trump was speaking at a rally in Nevada, ahead of the next vote in the Republican presidential nominating race, a caucus in the state on February 8.

Nikki Haley's attacks on Donald Trump came after former US President recently made some verbal slip-ups when he confused Nikki Haley with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. On occasion he has appeared to slur his words and he also suggested former Democratic President Barack Obama was still in office.

Donald Trump is almost assured of all of Nevada's 26 delegates because Nikki Haley is not competing in the caucus. He attacked both Nikki Haley and Joe Biden, trying to knock Haley out of the Republican nominating fight while scoring early points in a likely general election rematch with Biden in November.

Donald Trump's consecutive victories in the Iowa and New Hampshire Republican primaries strongly indicate that he is on a path to secure the party's nomination for the White House but Nikki Haley has refused to drop out.

Donald Trump and his supporters are actively working to push Haley out of the upcoming primary race in her home state of South Carolina on Feb. 24. The former US president has also issued warnings of distancing from donors who continue to support Nikki Haley in his political circle. Haley has pledged to keep campaigning in South Carolina and beyond.

At the South Carolina rally, Nikki Haley again said that Donald Trump had recently looked confused and said if he wants to take a cognitive test, "he should have no problem getting on a debate stage with me, because that's the ultimate mental competency test for anyone running for president." Furious at the attacks, Donald Trump, meanwhile, has refused to participate in any of the Republican nominating debates and is refusing to debate Haley.

The former US president also called her a “birdbrain", accusing her of "almost a radical left Democrat". He said, “It's time to finish this."

(With Reuters inputs)

