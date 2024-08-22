‘I’m still younger than Donald Trump,’ Bill Clinton takes jibe at Republican candidate and appreciates Biden’s courage

Former president Bill Clinton cited Donald Trump's age and reminded that he is younger than the Republican nominee while addressing the Democratic convention on August 21 with a loud round of applause and cheers from the crowd. While referring to Trump's age, Clinton said, “The only personal vanity I want to assert is that I’m still younger than Donald Trump.”

He began his speech by appreciating incumbent President Joe Biden and attacked Donald Trump on his age. Clinton acknowledged Biden's “courage, compassion, his class, his service and his sacrifice” as the President of US.

According to Clinton, Democrats have already seen one election “slip away” when they thought it may not happen while referring to Donald Trump. He advised his fellow democrats to “never underestimate your adversary.

“We Democrats have a lot of hay in the bar. We've got massive achievements, massive advances, but there are still a lot of slips between today and election day that we have to navigate,” Clinton said. He blamed the Republican leader for saying “me me me” all the time. Unlike Trump, Clinton said, Harris' morning will begin with “you you, you.”

Clinton also commented on Trump's usual boasting about the size of the audiences at his campaign rallies. He said, “Do you want to spend the next four years talking about crowd size, or do you want to spend the next four years building the economy from the bottom out and the middle up?”

Previously even Barack Obama commented on boasting crowd sizes at his campaigns. Obama called out Trump as a 78-year-old rich guy who’s only been whining since nine years.

“It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually been getting worse now that he is afraid of losing to Kamala. There’s the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes,” Obama said during the Democratic National Convention Day 2.

Clinton also spoke about Kamala Harris during his speech and praised her working experience at McDonald’s when she was a student.

“I'll be so happy when she actually enters the White House because, at last, she'll break my record as the president who has spent the most time at McDonald's,” Clinton said.