Business News/ News / US Presidential elections 2024: Vivek Ramaswamy ruled out as Donald Trump's running mate as he eyes new team

US Presidential elections 2024: Vivek Ramaswamy ruled out as Donald Trump's running mate as he eyes new team

Livemint

Donald Trump considers Vivek Ramaswamy for Cabinet position after ruling out VP role, citing his public speaking skills and immigrant background

File photo: Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2024.

Donald Trump has decided against choosing Vivek Ramaswamy as his running mate and is now considering him for a position in his Cabinet, according to sources familiar with the situation as reported by Bloomberg.

The report added that Trump informed Ramaswamy directly that he won't be his choice for vice president. However, he is contemplating offering Ramaswamy positions such as Homeland Security secretary. Certain allies of Trump view Ramaswamy as fitting for the role due to his strong public speaking skills and his background as an Indian-American son of an immigrant, which they believe could help mitigate criticism of stringent immigration policies, as per the Bloomberg report/

Trump and his team have been impressed by several individuals for potential Cabinet positions, including another former GOP primary competitor, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, along with Representative Elise Stefanik and former US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Trump wants a running mate who isn't focused on fame but can provide a clear advantage against President Joe Biden, as per those familiar with his thoughts. Trump has shared with close advisors and allies that none of the potential running mates being discussed have impressed him. Instead of shrinking, his list of options has expanded, according to sources close to him.

On Monday, former President Donald Trump provided a last-minute endorsement in a fiercely contested northwest Ohio congressional district, news agency AP reported.. He threw his support behind state Rep. Derek Merrin over another Republican contender, whom Trump's closest ally in the state has lauded as "a steadfast conservative."

Former President Donald Trump issued a last-minute endorsement in a highly sought northwest Ohio congressional district Monday, backing state Rep. Derek Merrin over a rival Republican whom Trump's closest ally in the state has described as "a rock-solid conservative."

-With agency inputs

