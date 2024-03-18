US Presidential Elections: Donald Trump says don't have money to post bond in New York case
In the filing, Trump said that he has approached about 30 surety companies through 4 separate brokers to reach his estimate that “a bond requirement of this enormous magnitude” could require “cash reserves approaching $1 billion.”
Donald Trump told a New York appeals court that posting a full bond for the $454 million penalty against him in the state’s civil fraud case is a “practical impossibility" because it could require him to get cash reserves nearing $1 billion.
