US Presidential elections: Donald Trump warns of bloodbath, if…
Days after securing his position as the presumptive Republican nominee, the former president also warned of a ‘bloodbath’ if he is not elected, though it was not clear what he was referring to, with the remark coming in the middle of comments about threats to the US auto industry.
Donald Trump told a rally in Ohio on Saturday that November's presidential election will be the "most important date" in US history, painting his campaign for the White House as a turning point for the country.
