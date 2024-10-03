Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate and US Vice President, reportedly made some impressive gains in various demographics ever since she joined the US Presidential race this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Politico report, 59-year-old Kamala Harris leads against Republican nominee Donald Trump by 14 points among voters between 18 and 49 years of age. These figures mark a significant uptick from US President Joe Biden's earlier performance, who was seen trailing by 1 point.

Turning around her relationship with independents, the Democratic nominee moved from a 6-point deficit under Joe Biden to a 9-point lead against former US president and businessman Donald Trump.

The report further noted that Kamala Harris has outperformed Joe Biden among women, suburban voters, and rural voters. This indicates a broader coalition of support for the Democratic candidate.