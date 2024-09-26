US presidential polls 2024: Barack Obama endorses Kamala Harris, ‘She understands what it takes to build….’

Barack Obama, the former US president and Democratic Party leader, on Thursday endorsing the Democratic nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris said that she proposed commonsense ideas to keep our economy growing and working for all of us.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Today Kamala Harris proposed commonsense ideas to keep our economy growing and working for all of us. She grew up middle class, and she understands what it takes to build an economy that lowers costs, creates jobs, and puts American workers and families first.”