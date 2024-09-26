Hello User
US presidential polls 2024: Barack Obama endorses Kamala Harris, 'She understands what it takes to build….'

US presidential polls 2024: Barack Obama endorses Kamala Harris, 'She understands what it takes to build….'

Barack Obama, the former US president and Democratic Party leader, on Thursday endorsing the Democratic nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris said that she proposed commonsense ideas to keep our economy growing and working for all of us.

Ex-US President Barack Obama endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for US Presidential bid on Thursday said she grew up middle class, and she understands what it takes to build an economy.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Today Kamala Harris proposed commonsense ideas to keep our economy growing and working for all of us. She grew up middle class, and she understands what it takes to build an economy that lowers costs, creates jobs, and puts American workers and families first."

