During the GOP's second debate for the 2024 US presidential election, Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican Presidential candidate and Indian-American multimillionaire biotech entrepreneur, stated that he believes that gender dysphoria should be regarded as a mental health disorder.

Ramaswamy said, “Transgenderism is a mental health disorder. We have to acknowledge the truth of that for what it is. It is not compassionate to affirm a kid's confusion. That is not compassion. That is cruelty." Ramaswamy further informed that more than 50% of kids with gender dysphoria have considered suicide. “And yet politicians reject a law that would require schools to inform parents if their kids change their gender identity at school. Parents have a right to know about their kids: that shouldn’t be controversial. Ban genital mutilation & puberty blockers before age 18. Treat gender dysphoria as a mental health disorder. Time to empower parents again."

Ramaswamy stressed that parents have a right to know about their kids and that shouldn’t be controversial. “Ban genital mutilation and puberty blockers before age 18. Treat gender dysphoria as a mental health disorder. Time to empower parents again."

The second debate among Republican candidates for the 2024 election is underway at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California.

To illustrate his argument, Ramaswamy mentioned encountering two young women who later had regrets about their gender-affirming surgeries.

Seven prominent Republican Party figures are taking part in the GOP's second debate to select their nominee for the 2024 US presidential election. The two-hour debate started at 9 pm EST on Wednesday (6:30 am IST on Thursday) and is being hosted at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

Furthermore, Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump is absent from the debate stage; instead, he is in Michigan, delivering a speech at an auto parts manufacturing plant owned by Drake Enterprises.

Donald Trump's campaign team has minimized the significance of the Republican primary debates, suggesting that Donald Trump considers himself beyond such proceedings. According to Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita, the debate scheduled for Wednesday, September 27, was a “joke".

