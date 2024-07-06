With just couple of months left for US Presidential elections 2024, current President Joe Biden on 5 July said he is staying in the presidential race. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He even added that he would defeat former US President Donald Trump, reported ANI quoting NBC News.

Addressing his supporters in Madison, Biden said, as ANI quoted, "You probably heard that I had a little debate last week. Can't say it is my best performance, but ever since then, there's been a lot of speculation: 'What's Joe going to do? Is he going to stay in the race? Is he going to drop out, what's he going to do?' Well, here's my answer. I am running and gonna win again."

Biden noted that people are trying to push him out of the race. He announced, as NBC quoted, "Let me say it as clear as I can: I'm staying in the race! I'll beat Donald Trump."

But Biden made a gaffe, saying he will beat Donald Trump ‘again in 2020’. But then appeared to correct himself and said, “We're going to do it again in 2024."

Stating that he would not let a 90-minute debate erase his accomplishments over the past three and a half years, Biden said, "I learned long ago, when you get knocked down, you get back up."

According to Democratic allies, Biden should campaign more vigorously to prove he can carry out a second term.

Biden even spoke regarding his age. "You think I'm too old to restore Roe v. Wade to all the land? You think I'm too old to ban assault weapons again? To protect Social Security and Medicare?" he asked the people, receiving a response, "No".

Then he went to on to ask the audience if he was too old to defeat Trump, to which audience replied, "No!"

Currently, Biden is 81 years old, while Trump is 78 years old. According to a poll conducted by a New York Times and Siena stated 74 per cent of voters considered Biden as too old for the job.

With agency inputs.

