Nikki Haley condemns Donald Trump's silence on Alexei Navalny's death: ‘bone-chilling ...all he did was empower Putin’
US Presidential Polls 2024: Nikki Haley condemns Trump's foreign policy for failing to address Navalny's death, accusing Putin of silencing political opponents. Haley pledges a more assertive approach towards China and adversaries, differing from Trump's stance on NATO and Ukraine aid.
US Presidential Polls 2024: Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley assailed Donald Trump’s foreign policy, condemning criticized Donald Trump's approach to foreign policy, particularly highlighting his failure to speak out against the death of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny.