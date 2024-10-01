US presidential polls: Giant naked statue of Donald Trump removed from Las Vegas site | Watch

A giant naked statue of Donald Trump near Las Vegas attracted attention but was removed within 48 hours. It sparked mixed reactions among onlookers, with some finding it humorous while others deemed it disrespectful ahead of the upcoming election.

Livemint
Published1 Oct 2024, 04:49 PM IST
A 43-foot-tall (13 meters) naked statue resembling former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is displayed in a fenced-in lot near Interstate 15 north of Las Vegas, Nevada
A 43-foot-tall (13 meters) naked statue resembling former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is displayed in a fenced-in lot near Interstate 15 north of Las Vegas, Nevada(AFP)

A 43-foot-tall naked statue resembling former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was taken down less than 48-hours after it appeared near Interstate 15, just north of Las Vegas in Nevada.

Made of foam over rebar, the statue weighed over 2,700 kilos and was titled “Crooked and Obscene”. It also managed to attract a small crowd of curious onlookers, who stopped to take pictures of the 78-year-old leader's statue located near the busy Love’s Travel Stop.

The statue wasn’t visible from the highway, and therefore, fewer people were able to see it as they drove by.

Also Read | Harris leads Trump by small margin in race to become next US president: Forecast

Although the statue generated interest, it did not draw the same large crowds as Trump's political rallies. Democratic vice president Kamala Harris has also mocked Trump over his crowd sizes during her own rallies.

According to a New York Post report, a 32-year-old gas worker who saw the naked statue thought it was a funny gesture leading up to the upcoming election.

“It just gives a sign of laughter to the world, seeing a big, huge statue of Donald Trump naked,” the gas worker was quoted as saying by the NYC report.

Also Read | Morgan Stanley Warns of 70,000 US Monthly Jobs Hit From Trump Tariffs

Real estate professional Clem Zeroli, 25, and his girlfriend Tommi Alexander, 24, posed together for a selfie at the site. However, this couple did not have an entirely positive view of the artwork.

“It’s not very respectful,” Clem told NYC, “but I think it’s kind of funny. Any publicity is good publicity.”

While Tommi, who works for her family’s Sin City swimming-pool business, said that while she felt compelled to see the piece in person, it won’t change her support for Trump this fall.

Also Read | ’I’m All In On Debating Trump Again’, Says Kamala Harris At Nevada Rally

“As a daughter of business owners, there’s many reasons for us to want him as our president, but we were doing much better under Trump,” she shared with NYC. “We support a lot of employees, and our business has been doing very badly the past two years,” adding they’ve likely been the worst in the firm’s 30-year history.

Watch video:

The naked statue appeared weeks before the US presidential election, set for November 5. This also came just a day before the vice-presidential candidates from both parties -- Republican and Democratic -- face off in a debate hosted by CBS News on October 1.

Here's what netizens say:

“What the hell is this??! This is an actual statue that is being displayed in Las Vegas of Trump. Could you imagine for even a second what would be said if that was a naked statue of Kamala?? Disgusting!” a user said.

“Liberals sit around, and instead of thinking of ways to make America great again, they plan this demented crap,” another commented.

“Well, Vegas has seen it all, but a 43-foot, 6,000-pound naked ass Trump statue titled ‘Crooked and Obscene’ just took the cake. Vegas, you can keep it—we’re all good over here!” said another user.

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Oct 2024, 04:49 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUS presidential polls: Giant naked statue of Donald Trump removed from Las Vegas site | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.95
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.39%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.00
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.86%)

    Tata Power share price

    481.00
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.7 (-0.35%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    140.05
    03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    2.4 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,080.30
    03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    182.75 (9.63%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,729.65
    03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    113.65 (7.03%)

    Welspun Living share price

    175.00
    03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    11.25 (6.87%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    224.15
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    13.75 (6.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,245.00-160.00
      Chennai
      77,251.00-160.00
      Delhi
      77,403.00-160.00
      Kolkata
      77,255.00-160.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.