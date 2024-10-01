US presidential polls: Giant naked statue of Donald Trump removed from Las Vegas site | Watch

A 43-foot-tall naked statue resembling former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was taken down less than 48-hours after it appeared near Interstate 15, just north of Las Vegas in Nevada.

Made of foam over rebar, the statue weighed over 2,700 kilos and was titled “Crooked and Obscene”. It also managed to attract a small crowd of curious onlookers, who stopped to take pictures of the 78-year-old leader's statue located near the busy Love’s Travel Stop.

The statue wasn’t visible from the highway, and therefore, fewer people were able to see it as they drove by.

Although the statue generated interest, it did not draw the same large crowds as Trump's political rallies. Democratic vice president Kamala Harris has also mocked Trump over his crowd sizes during her own rallies.

According to a New York Post report, a 32-year-old gas worker who saw the naked statue thought it was a funny gesture leading up to the upcoming election.

“It just gives a sign of laughter to the world, seeing a big, huge statue of Donald Trump naked,” the gas worker was quoted as saying by the NYC report.

Real estate professional Clem Zeroli, 25, and his girlfriend Tommi Alexander, 24, posed together for a selfie at the site. However, this couple did not have an entirely positive view of the artwork.

“It’s not very respectful,” Clem told NYC, “but I think it’s kind of funny. Any publicity is good publicity.”

While Tommi, who works for her family’s Sin City swimming-pool business, said that while she felt compelled to see the piece in person, it won’t change her support for Trump this fall.

“As a daughter of business owners, there’s many reasons for us to want him as our president, but we were doing much better under Trump,” she shared with NYC. “We support a lot of employees, and our business has been doing very badly the past two years,” adding they’ve likely been the worst in the firm’s 30-year history.

The naked statue appeared weeks before the US presidential election, set for November 5. This also came just a day before the vice-presidential candidates from both parties -- Republican and Democratic -- face off in a debate hosted by CBS News on October 1.

Here's what netizens say: “What the hell is this??! This is an actual statue that is being displayed in Las Vegas of Trump. Could you imagine for even a second what would be said if that was a naked statue of Kamala?? Disgusting!” a user said.

“Liberals sit around, and instead of thinking of ways to make America great again, they plan this demented crap,” another commented.