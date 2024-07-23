US Presidential election 2024: US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday slammed former US President Donald Trump, alleging him of abusing women and exploiting consumers.

US Presidential election 2024: US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday launched an indirect attack on former US President Donald Trump accusing him of abusing women and exploiting consumers.Addressing her presidential campaign staff at the campaign headquarters in Wilmington for the first time, Harris said, "Predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, cheaters who broke the rules for their own game. So hear me when I say I know Donald Trump's type," CNN quoted the 59-year-old Democrat as saying.

Kamala Harris is the likely Democratic candidate against Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump after Joe Biden walked out on Sunday. The Vice President, while being greeted with loud cheers from the crowd, said, "I took on perpetrators of all kinds."

Also read: US Elections 2024: Donald Trump donated to Kamala Harris for Attorney General in California, public data shows She used this opportunity to highlight her days as a prosecutor in the Alameda County District Attorney's office in California and said that she will "proudly" put her record against Trump's, CNN reported.

The Democratic Presidential nominee said, "I specialised in cases involving sexual abuse. Donald Trump was found liable by a jury for committing sexual abuse," reported CNN. She further added, "As attorney general of California, I took on one of our country's largest for-profit colleges and put it out of business."

Kamala Harris also alleged that the former US President ran Trump University, which is a for-profit college, and was forced to pay USD 25 million to the students it scammed, according to a CNN report.

Underscoring her record on climate change, Big Oil and Wall Street, she said that her campaign is not just about her versus the Republican candidate, instead it has more to it. She noted that their campaign has two different visions-- one focused on the future and the other focused on the past.

Also read: ‘She prosecuted sex predators. He is one’: How Kamala Harris’ strategy could unfold against Trump for US polls 2024 Kamala Harris has not been declared as the presidential candidate by the Democratic Party. She was endorsed by US President Joe Biden, as the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party while he announced his decision to step out of the Presidential race. Joe Biden said that the decision was made in the "best interest" of the Democratic Party and the country.

(With inputs from ANI)

