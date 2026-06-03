US proposes new forced-labour tariffs; India says it will fight the levies

Harsh Kumar
5 min read3 Jun 2026, 04:04 PM IST
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U.S. Proposes New Tariffs on India, China and Dozens of Trading Partners Over Forced Labour
Summary
The US's trade office has concluded that 60 economies, including India, failed to effectively curb imports produced with forced labour. Indian exporters now face a 12.5% duty hike unless New Delhi can secure exemptions before the July deadline.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has proposed sweeping new import tariffs on 60 global economies, including India, after concluding a series of major trade investigations under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. The USTR said it determined that these 60 economies failed to ban and effectively block imports made with forced labour, calling the practice unreasonable and harmful to US commerce.

This prompted India’s ministry of commerce and industry to issue a statement on Wednesday, clarifying that these were still proposals and not finalized tariffs, and that India remains engaged with the US on the matter as part of the formal Section 301 proceedings.

Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 is designed to address unfair foreign acts, policies, or practices affecting US commerce. Under Section 302(b) of the Trade Act, a US Trade Representative can initiate an investigation under Section 301.

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Condemning the global enforcement gaps, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said: “The failure of our most important trading partners to address the importation of goods made with forced labour is unacceptable. This creates a dynamic where American workers are forced to compete globally on an unlevel playing field.”

Greer added, “We will no longer tolerate this disparity. Some trading partners have taken initial steps to prevent the importation of forced labour goods, including through USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement) and commitments in agreements on reciprocal trade. However, each of our trading partners must do more to ensure that trade does not perversely encourage and entrench forced labour globally.”

US proposes two-tier tariff structure

To address these findings, the trade agency has proposed a tiered responsive action that applies additional duties across all product categories of the investigated nations, based on the severity of their domestic enforcement gaps:

  • 12.5% category: The USTR said 54 of the economies "failed to impose and effectively enforce a forced labour import prohibition”. This group includes China, Vietnam, India, Taiwan, the UK, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, and Switzerland. Products from these major economies would be subject to the higher 12.5% levy.
  • 10% category: The trade agency said six other economies (Canada, Ecuador, the EU, Indonesia, Mexico, and Pakistan) were deemed not to have effectively enforced such prohibitions despite having foundational frameworks or reciprocal pacts. Accordingly, the lower 10% rate would apply to imports from these places.

The US launched these new trade probes as steps toward imposing more lasting duties after the Supreme Court struck down a swath of US President Donald Trump's previous tariffs in February. The rollout will test the tolerance of its economic partners, who have largely refrained from retaliating, opting instead to negotiate deals with the US to lower import taxes and ensure market access. Apart from investigations into forced labour, the US trade envoy also started separate probes into excess industrial capacity.

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Not yet finalized, India says

The commerce ministry’s statement on Wednesday emphasized that the proposed tariffs were not yet final. It said stakeholders may submit requests to participate in public hearings by 22 June, or written comments by 6 July. The public hearings will be held on 7 July.

According to the ministry, several critical product lines have been successfully carved out of the initial targeting list. Products covered under Section 232 tariffs (which restrict imports deemed a threat to US national security) and certain other products are excluded from the latest proposals. "A special mechanism has also been proposed for textile and apparel products that could allow a certain volume of imports from select economies to enter the US at lower tariff rates," the ministry noted.

The ministry also said that it is simultaneously working with Washington to finalize a broader bilateral framework agreement. This process follows an initial announcement made on 2 February, and aligns closely with the guidelines detailed in the joint statement released on 7 February, it said.

‘Forced labour’ justification on firmer legal ground

Trade and policy experts said the USTR’s Section 301 determinations on “forced labour” in India, similar to findings concerning all of its major trading partners, should be assessed within a broader strategic framework.

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Agneshwar Sen, trade policy leader at EY India, explained, “The US administration has been under increasing pressure to find an alternative to the 10% tariff introduced under Section 122 of the Trade Act on balance-of-payments grounds. That justification has been viewed as legally fragile by the US Court of International Trade and potentially inconsistent with WTO norms. In this context, the ‘forced labour’ approach provides a comparatively stronger legal basis to sustain, or even raise, equivalent tariff levels.”

For India, the financial impact of this shift is multi-dimensional. In the near term, exporters in highly labour-intensive domestic industries, such as textiles, garments, carpets, leather products, and brassware, could face an additional 10% to 12.5% levy under Section 301, significantly raising their tariff exposure.

“India should therefore submit detailed written representations by 6 July and participate proactively in the 7 July public hearing to challenge these conclusions. The current Section 122 tariffs are set to lapse on 24 July, which is a hard deadline before which a solution must be found,” Sen added.

About the Author

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

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