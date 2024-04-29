US Pushes for Gaza Truce and Hostage Release as Blinken Visits
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will step up efforts to secure a truce in Gaza during meetings in the Middle East on Monday, in what could be a final chance to persuade Israel to call off an attack on Rafah.
(Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will step up efforts to secure a truce in Gaza during meetings in the Middle East on Monday, in what could be a final chance to persuade Israel to call off an attack on Rafah.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message