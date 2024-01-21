U.S. Pushes Hostage-Release Plan Aimed at Ending Gaza War
Summer Said , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 21 Jan 2024, 08:07 PM IST
SummaryThe talks are at an early stage, and large gaps remain between Israel and Hamas on the details.
DUBAI—The U.S., Egypt and Qatar are pushing Israel and Hamas to join a phased diplomatic process that would start with a release of hostages and, eventually, lead to a withdrawal of Israeli forces and an end to the war in Gaza, diplomats involved in mediating the talks said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less