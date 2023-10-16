U.S. Races to Expand Michigan Locks and Secure the Supply Chain

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich.—About 10,000 ships pass through the Soo Locks each year to bring iron ore, grain, limestone and other staples across the Great Lakes and Canada into the Midwest and beyond.

The navigational system, which allows large ships to bypass rapids below Lake Superior, was originally opened in the 1850s to handle a boom in copper mining. Every few decades, the locks were upgraded—until recently.

The largest lock, built in the 1960s and called the Poe Lock, is a vital link in the U.S. industrial supply chain but has been shut down for repairs 20 times in the last 10 years. Nine of the outages occurred in the last four years.

Now, construction crews are working to complete a modernization of the locks, a task given greater urgency by revelations about the economic impact of disrupted supply chains during the Covid-19 pandemic. The question is whether the upgrades can get the funds they need in time despite a huge influx of cash from Washington.

The Biden administration is pouring nearly $700 million from the $1 trillion infrastructure law into building a new lock, almost doubling the money dedicated to the project at $1.6 billion.

But that is still roughly half of the money that will be needed to finish the project, which is expected to be completed by 2030, meaning that a fractured Congress will need to allocate more spending when the benefits of government spending and the nation’s rising deficit are politically contentious.

If history is anything to go by, the future funding will require an aggressive push by lawmakers and advocates every year. Congress authorized work on the Soo Locks in 1986 but funding mostly lagged behind until 2015.

That year, a Department of Homeland Security study found that the aging network serves shipping vessels carrying nearly 90% of the nation’s iron ore, a critical component of the steel used to make cars and refrigerators. The study estimated that if it closed for an extended period, it would also disrupt steel production, cost millions of jobs, and reduce U.S. gross domestic product by $1.1 trillion.

John Walsh, the chief executive of the Michigan Manufacturers Association, said trade associations as well as congressional delegations from the Great Lakes’ states are working to keep the funding a priority. “Ten years is a long time," Walsh said. “We are going to have to keep this fire lit."

Congressional delegations from the region, along with top officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which oversees the locks, and business groups have toured the construction site in recent months, raising awareness about the importance of maintaining the funding stream. But supporters say it will require a long-term commitment.

“This is the type of very large, important infrastructure that needs someone dogging it all the time," said Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D., Mich.), who has championed the project in Congress.

Advocates for the locks got a hint of what problems could arise when the smaller MacArthur Lock, built during World War II, was forced to close for 18 days in 2015 to repair a gate, leading to about $500,000 in additional costs to the shipping industry caused by delays. Officials said a crucial gate on the Poe has been deteriorating and will need to be replaced once the new lock is operational.

Mark Barker, the president of ship operator Interlake Steamship Company, said an extended problem with the lock would disrupt domestic manufacturing of automobiles, refrigerators and countless other products, likely leading to higher prices for consumers. “Once you have a steel mill running it’s very difficult and expensive to stop," he said.

On any given day, a stream of vessels travels through the St. Marys River, a roughly 70-mile long channel that connects Lake Superior to Lake Huron in a tightly choreographed procession. It is a common sight during the spring, summer and fall. Because of freezing conditions during the winter, the locks are closed to vessel traffic, paving the way for an intense work period of repairs and maintenance. The Army Corps devotes tens of millions of dollars each year to maintain the system.

The locks are the only effective way to transport the raw materials because distributing iron ore and other supplies by trucks or trains would be cost-prohibitive. Supporters noted that 13 of 14 North American integrated steel mills are dependent upon the Soo Locks to transport iron ore from Minnesota and Michigan.

The system is nearly as old as the U.S.: The first lock, about 40-feet-long to handle canoes, was built on the St. Marys River in 1798 by the Northwest Fur Co. to enhance the fur trade.

About a half-century later, the so-called State Lock was built, a project that even captured the attention of then President Millard Fillmore. He pointed to the need for the project in 1850, saying that while it was “local in its construction," the new lock “would be national in its purpose and benefits," according to LeighAnn Ryckeghem, the locks operations manager.

During the construction of the smaller MacArthur Lock during World War II, more than 7,000 U.S. soldiers were stationed at Sault Ste. Marie to protect the system and the flow of raw materials.

That sense of history isn’t lost on George Herro, 59 years old, who operates a crane at the project. Herro, who lives in the Upper Peninsula community of Garden, Mich., said he had long hoped to work on a site near his home but had to spend much of his career in Wisconsin because of a lack of job opportunities.

Herro is among about 240 construction workers at the site now. An estimated 450 to 500 workers are expected to work there in 2025 and 2026, when much of the new lock will be built.

“You couldn’t even buy a job in the U.P.," said Herro, seated behind the wheel of the crane, and referring to the Upper Peninsula. He said he now hoped to finish his career at the site and then eventually retire, which would allow him more time to spend with his six grandchildren. “It is pretty cool to be here and be a part of history so my grandkids will be able to say, ‘My grandpa worked there. My grandpa ran the crane on that job.’"

