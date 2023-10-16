U.S. Races to Expand Michigan Locks and Secure the Supply Chain

“You couldn’t even buy a job in the U.P.," said Herro, seated behind the wheel of the crane, and referring to the Upper Peninsula. He said he now hoped to finish his career at the site and then eventually retire, which would allow him more time to spend with his six grandchildren. “It is pretty cool to be here and be a part of history so my grandkids will be able to say, ‘My grandpa worked there. My grandpa ran the crane on that job.’"