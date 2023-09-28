U.S. Races to Fortify Power Grid Against Extreme Weather
SummaryThe Energy Department has announced more than $1 billion this year in funding to boost resilience and adapt to renewable energy.
WASHINGTON—A gusher of cash is starting to pour out of Washington to carry out the Biden administration’s plan to strengthen the U.S. power grid and make it more resilient to outages and extreme weather.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more