US Rapper and activist Killer Mike was apprehended by the police at the 66th Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4 after he won three Grammy awards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Killer Mike could be seen being escorted in handcuffs by Los Angeles police in a video posted by the trade website The Hollywood Reporter on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Police spokesperson Officer Mike Lopez said, “Mike being detained stemmed from an altercation inside the arena around 4 pm," reported AP.

On the same day, Killer Mike won awards in quick succession at the Grammys' Premiere Ceremony following which he was arrested after getting involved in an argument. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 48-year-old rapper said, "The only thing that limits your age is not being truthful about your age or what you're doing," reported AP. He won for best rap performance, rap song and rap album. Killer Mike added, "At 20 years old, I thought it was cool to be a drug dealer." While regretting his misdeeds in the past, Mike said, "At 40, I started to live with the regrets and the things I've done. At 45, I started to rap about it. At 48, I stand here as a man full of empathy and sympathy for the things I've done."

The Atlanta-based rapper won Grammy for best rap performance for "Scientists & Engineers," and was also awarded with best rap song for the same. The prize winning song also features Andre 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane. Killer Mike was also honoured with best rap album for "Michael." While collecting his third award rapper shouted out, "Sweep! Atlanta, it's a sweep!"

Killer Mike had won his last Grammy in the year 2003 when he won for best rap performance by a duo or group for "The Whole World." Mike worked with producer El-P while he was a member of Run the Jewels and curated about four critically acclaimed albums. Apart from music industry, the Grammy-winner is renowned as a social-political activist.

Killer Mike has been named among those who took a stand against inequality for Black community and race relations and has been vocal over the issue. He was a vocal supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders during 2016 US presidential campaign. In 2019, Mike hosted Netflix's "Trigger Warning with Killer Mike." This series of his is a documentary about issues that affect the Black people.

(With inputs from AP)

