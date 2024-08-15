US rate cuts in view after tame CPI report

GLOBAL-MARKETS/VIEW-ASIA:MORNING BID ASIA-US rate cuts in view after tame CPI report

Reuters
Updated15 Aug 2024, 03:17 AM IST
US rate cuts in view after tame CPI report
US rate cuts in view after tame CPI report

By Lewis Krauskopf

Aug 15 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets.

The prospect of looming U.S. rate cuts was back on the front burner after an inflation report, which had kept markets on edge ahead of its release, showed a tame reading.

Wednesday's consumer price index showed a moderate rise in July with the annual increase in U.S. inflation slowing below 3% for the first time in nearly 3-1/2 years.

Following the July CPI data, the question investors seemed to be debating was not whether the Fed would cut rates at its Sept. 17 to 18 meeting, but by how much. Traders appeared to be leaning toward a more modest 25 basis point cut, but 50 bps was not ruled out. Nearly 40% odds were put on the bigger cut in September, according to CME FedWatch. The Fed’s annual Jackson Hole gathering, set for Aug. 22 to 24, will give Chair Jerome Powell a chance to fine tune his rates message ahead of the meeting.

Much more U.S. economic data also will arrive in coming weeks, starting on Thursday with the monthly retail sales report and the weekly jobless claims data. The reports are likely to receive even greater scrutiny given the weak employment data at the start of August that sparked some concerns about a potential recession.

That employment data also was a catalyst for a bout of severe volatility and equity downside to start August, but markets seemed to be moving further and further from those wild swings. The S&P 500 ended up 0.4% on Wednesday after the tame CPI report, . The Cboe Volatility index continued to recede, ending at just over 16 on Wednesday after shooting above 65 on Aug. 5. In another sign of revived animal spirits on Wednesday, candy giant Mars was set to buy Cheez-It maker Kellanova for nearly $36 billion, in the year's biggest deal to date. Rate cuts were gripping other regions as well. New Zealand's central bank slashed its benchmark rate for the first time since March 2020 and flagged more cuts over coming months. Elsewhere, GDP data was expected on Thursday for Japan, as investors in the country were still digesting news that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will step down in September. Meanwhile, China is set to release a spate of data, including retail sales. A number of gloomy reports have dulled expectations for China's economic performance in July.

Here are key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Thursday:

- China industrial output, retail sales (July)

- Japan GDP (Q2)

- U.S. retail sales (July)

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Josie Kao)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 03:17 AM IST
HomeNewsUS rate cuts in view after tame CPI report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,064.00-132.00
      Chennai
      72,416.00779.00
      Delhi
      72,276.001,058.00
      Kolkata
      72,135.00148.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.18/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue